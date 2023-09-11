Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$50.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$50.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.43.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PPL stock opened at C$41.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.58. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$39.70 and a 52-week high of C$49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.8370672 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

