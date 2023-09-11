Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 629 ($7.94) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RTO. HSBC reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.40) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.08) to GBX 740 ($9.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.21) to GBX 700 ($8.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 639.44 ($8.08).

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 589 ($7.44) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,908.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 458 ($5.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 663.80 ($8.38). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 607.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 602.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson bought 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 632 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £9,878.16 ($12,475.57). In other news, insider David Frear bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,950 ($49.89) per share, with a total value of £9,875 ($12,471.58). Also, insider Sally Johnson bought 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 632 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £9,878.16 ($12,475.57). 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

