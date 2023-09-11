Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,718,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,827 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.10% of Paylocity worth $1,136,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Paylocity by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $1,164,500.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $1,164,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $12,431,656.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,348,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,107 shares of company stock worth $34,650,603 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.79.

Paylocity Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $195.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.32. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $269.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $308.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

