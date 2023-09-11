Pax Dollar Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $517.89 million and approximately $768,535.62 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 520,370,074 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

