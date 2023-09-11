Parkwood LLC Takes $6.63 Million Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 787,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,633,000. Steelcase makes up about 0.9% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parkwood LLC owned 0.69% of Steelcase at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Steelcase by 342.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 120,042 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 26.4% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 197,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 41,224 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 119.6% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 144,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 78,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Steelcase by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCS. StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti reduced their price target on Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Stock Performance

SCS opened at $8.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $966.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

