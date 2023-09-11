Parkwood LLC Takes $2.35 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,086 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $575.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.21.

Adobe Stock Up 0.6 %

ADBE opened at $563.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $523.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.01. The company has a market cap of $257.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

