Parkwood LLC Sells 16,715 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Parkwood LLC cut its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,715 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 346,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 150,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $18.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.26.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

