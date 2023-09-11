Parkwood LLC Sells 14,254 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Parkwood LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 14,254 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,998 shares of company stock worth $14,803,833. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $47.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.73 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.