Parkwood LLC Sells 12,203 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parkwood LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.8% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after acquiring an additional 235,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

