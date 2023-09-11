Parkwood LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 12.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in DT Midstream by 246.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 75,710 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.2 %

DTM stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.82.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DT Midstream

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.