Parkwood LLC Purchases New Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 479,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,000. CNH Industrial comprises approximately 1.0% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CNH Industrial by 156.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 113.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after buying an additional 2,162,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after acquiring an additional 577,993 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.02.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $13.59 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

