Parkwood LLC Purchases 32,326 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Parkwood LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up 1.7% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 3.5 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $71.00. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

