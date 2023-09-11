Parkwood LLC Makes New Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,000. Parkwood LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lithia Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $297.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.53. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.18 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $564,213. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,213. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total transaction of $5,347,605.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,603,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,131 shares of company stock worth $13,303,956. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

