Parkwood LLC Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $59.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

