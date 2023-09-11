Parkwood LLC Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 169.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC owned 0.13% of United States Oil Fund worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 581.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000.

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $78.35 on Monday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.34.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

