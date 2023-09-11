Parkwood LLC Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parkwood LLC owned 0.15% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 428.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMG opened at $132.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The business had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

