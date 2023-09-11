Parkwood LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in Visa by 66.0% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 51,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 74,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 48,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 78,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 23.0% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Visa by 28.9% in the first quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 138,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after buying an additional 30,954 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $248.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $462.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $248.87.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
