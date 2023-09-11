Parkwood LLC Has $11.46 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,876 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises 1.6% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HDB stock opened at $64.99 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

