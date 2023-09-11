Parkwood LLC Has $1 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,029,697,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 214,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 60,159 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

