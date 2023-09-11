Parkwood LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Parkwood LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1,120.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $64.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

