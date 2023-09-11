Parkwood LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Jamf by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 320.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 26,147 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $578,371.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,074.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 26,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $578,371.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,074.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 32,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $725,406.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,627.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,040 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

