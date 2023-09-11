Parkwood LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ONEOK by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $64.77 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.