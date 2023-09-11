Parkwood LLC Cuts Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Parkwood LLC decreased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,503 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COIN opened at $81.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $114.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.75.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $393,280.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $393,280.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,872 shares of company stock valued at $27,017,282 in the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

