Parkwood LLC Buys 8,267 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENLC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $420,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 465,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $420,276.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 465,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $1,596,138.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 540,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,921.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.6 %

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.53.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.