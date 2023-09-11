Parkwood LLC Buys 259 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,748,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,367,710,000 after purchasing an additional 348,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,589 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $85.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRGP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.