Parkwood LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $121.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.14 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

