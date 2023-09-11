Parkwood LLC Acquires 33,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

