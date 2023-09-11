Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Valiant Capital Management L.P.

Valiant Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,300 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 3.6% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Valiant Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $46,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,264,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,130 shares of company stock valued at $40,267,273 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $248.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

