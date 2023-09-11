P3 Health Partners (PIII) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare P3 Health Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -146.05% -205.92% -20.02%

Volatility & Risk

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.14 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.57 billion -$98.48 million 12.88

P3 Health Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for P3 Health Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 148 307 0 2.64

P3 Health Partners presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.97%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 98.91%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

P3 Health Partners peers beat P3 Health Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

