P3 Health Partners (PIII) and Its Rivals Critical Comparison

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare P3 Health Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for P3 Health Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 148 307 0 2.64

P3 Health Partners currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.97%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 98.91%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ competitors have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -146.05% -205.92% -20.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.14 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.57 billion -$98.48 million 12.88

P3 Health Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

P3 Health Partners competitors beat P3 Health Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

