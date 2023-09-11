Oxen Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0691 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $12,823.99 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,653.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00233957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.00731825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.46 or 0.00547524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00057464 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00112705 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,649,548 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

