Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives $87.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

