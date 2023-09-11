Orchid (OXT) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $54.12 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00016354 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014809 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,666.32 or 1.00015951 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05764129 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,378,511.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.