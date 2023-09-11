Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $121.00 to $138.00. The company traded as high as $127.88 and last traded at $127.88, with a volume of 88446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.32.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.11.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $347.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

