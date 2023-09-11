Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Oracle by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.11.

Oracle Stock Up 1.0 %

Oracle stock opened at $126.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

