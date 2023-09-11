Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248,551 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 92,993 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $116,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $126.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $342.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.44. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.11.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

