Optical Cable (OCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Optical Cable will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 12th.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter.

Optical Cable Price Performance

OCC opened at $3.62 on Monday. Optical Cable has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optical Cable

Optical Cable Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Optical Cable during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Optical Cable by 115.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Optical Cable by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Optical Cable by 15.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

