Optical Cable (OCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 12th.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter.
Optical Cable Price Performance
OCC opened at $3.62 on Monday. Optical Cable has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Optical Cable Company Profile
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
