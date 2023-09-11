Oppenheimer Boosts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $52.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRZE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Braze from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $49.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. Braze has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $235,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,592.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $235,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,542 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,592.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $99,207.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,687.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,267,079 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Braze by 19.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Braze by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 9.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

