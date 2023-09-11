OMG Network (OMG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.19 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001662 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $59.72 million and $11.19 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00025186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

