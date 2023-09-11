Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.65.

Shares of OHI opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

