Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,730 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.17% of OLO worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in OLO by 485.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 37,766 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $279,846.06. Following the sale, the executive now owns 637,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,911.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,855 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $54,901.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,884.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 37,766 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $279,846.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 637,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,911.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,831 shares of company stock valued at $742,106 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.24. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.22 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

