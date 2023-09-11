NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 7.9% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $43,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after buying an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,028,280,000 after buying an additional 322,662 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $455.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $452.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.08, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,536 shares of company stock valued at $140,336,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

