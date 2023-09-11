NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) vs. Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Head to Head Review

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) and Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NuScale Power and Paul Mueller’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuScale Power -654.97% -43.96% -33.64% Paul Mueller 6.04% 32.27% 9.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NuScale Power and Paul Mueller’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuScale Power $17.91 million 75.76 -$57.07 million ($0.66) -8.97 Paul Mueller $191.52 million 0.29 $3.61 million $12.30 4.12

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Paul Mueller has higher revenue and earnings than NuScale Power. NuScale Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paul Mueller, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

10.7% of NuScale Power shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of NuScale Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Paul Mueller shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NuScale Power and Paul Mueller, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuScale Power 0 2 1 0 2.33 Paul Mueller 0 0 0 0 N/A

NuScale Power currently has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 105.52%. Given NuScale Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than Paul Mueller.

Risk & Volatility

NuScale Power has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paul Mueller has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paul Mueller beats NuScale Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

About Paul Mueller

(Get Free Report)

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Transportation segments. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment offers milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to independent dealers for resale, and directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers. The Industrial Equipment segment provides biopharmaceutical and pure water equipment; heat transfer products; and stainless steel, alloy processing, and storage tanks, as well as food, beverage, chemical, and industrial processing equipment. The Transportation segment transports products to customers and field fabrication sites; backhauls materials; and provides contract carriage services for third parties. It serves its products in various industries, including animal health, beverage, brewing, chemical, dairy farm, dairy processing, food, heat transfer, HVAC, industrial construction, oil and gas, personal care, pharmaceutical, pure water, tank fabrication, and wine. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

