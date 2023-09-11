NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) versus THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI) Financial Survey

THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI – Get Free Report) and NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares THT Heat Transfer Technology and NuScale Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THT Heat Transfer Technology N/A N/A N/A NuScale Power -654.97% -43.96% -33.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares THT Heat Transfer Technology and NuScale Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THT Heat Transfer Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NuScale Power $17.91 million 75.76 -$57.07 million ($0.66) -8.97

Institutional and Insider Ownership

THT Heat Transfer Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuScale Power.

10.7% of NuScale Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of THT Heat Transfer Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of NuScale Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for THT Heat Transfer Technology and NuScale Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THT Heat Transfer Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A NuScale Power 0 2 1 0 2.33

NuScale Power has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 105.52%. Given NuScale Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than THT Heat Transfer Technology.

About THT Heat Transfer Technology

(Get Free Report)

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trading of plate heat exchangers and related products. It offers plate heat exchangers, heat exchanger units, air-cooled heat exchangers, and shell-and-tube heat exchangers. The company was founded on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Siping, China.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

