Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $18.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,339.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $765,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4,080.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 802,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 783,080 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

