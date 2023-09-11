Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

BBW stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $382.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.95. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $109.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 23,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $660,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at $12,206,315.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 23,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $660,003.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,287 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at $11,803,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,036,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 692.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 240,598 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 93.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 183,221 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.