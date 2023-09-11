Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Shares Sold by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.40% of Northern Star Investment Corp. III worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $29,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,984,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 412,548 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,031,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 55,558 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 1,451.3% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 935,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 693,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Trading Up 0.8 %

Northern Star Investment Corp. III stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

