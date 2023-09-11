NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given Hold Rating at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Williams Trading lowered their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.28.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $97.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.74 and a 200 day moving average of $113.46. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

