NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.28.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $97.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

