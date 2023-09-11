NFT Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00016354 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014809 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,666.32 or 1.00015951 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

